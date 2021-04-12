Instagram/WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Hours after ‘The Masked Singer’ star’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa shared a video of her maternity photoshoot, the ‘Famously Single’ alum urges people to stop tagging her in the post.

Jessica White has shared her thoughts on the tagging of herself to a social media post about Nick Cannon‘s unborn twins. Shortly after “The Masked Singer” star’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa came out with a video of her maternity photoshoot, the “Famously Single” alum stressed that she is happy for the expecting couple.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, April 12, Jessica weighed in on Abby’s confirmation that Nick is the father of her twins. “The photos are stunning btw and I’m happy for Nick and Abby,” the 36-year-old stated. She continued wishing the best for the couple by writing, “May God continue to bless him and his family.”

In the same Story, Jessica spoke about how she felt being dragged into the maternity post. “I really hate being tagged in things that has nothing to do with me. I’m a very strong and happy woman who isn’t broken. Leave me out of this,” she reminded her fans and followers.

Jessica White shared her thoughts on the expecting couple via Instagram Story.

She went on to express hope that people could be wiser in using their social media. “I wish everyone the best and I always send and use this app as well as my life to put out loving energy,” she advised. “I stay in a loving vibe always. I challenge you guys to do the same. You sleep better at night!”

“Now let’s get back to some old school love Jams! I’ve been playing Rick all day,” she further pointed out before adding, “Let these vibes put a smile on your faces My dears!!!”

Abby shared a video of her maternity photoshoot via Instagram. In the one-minute clip, the mom-to-be bared her baby bump accompanied by the shirtless “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” host. At some point in the footage, he could be seen caressing her growing belly. The two also posed intimately in a forest area.

<br />

The clip came along with a lengthy caption that read, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she continued. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

Abby added, “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU!” She closed the caption by praising her unborn babies, “You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”