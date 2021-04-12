Hugh Jackman Boasts Marrying Deborra Is ‘Natural as Breathing’ in 25th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Instagram

Commemorating the silver jubilee anniversary of his marriage to the ‘Correlli’ actress, the ‘Wolverine’ star shares a heartfelt message alongside some never seen photos from their wedding.

Hugh Jackman has paid a touching tribute to his wife. Commemorating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the “The Wolverine” star boasted that marrying the “Correlli” actress is “natural as breathing.”

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, April 11, the 52-year-old posted a series of throwback wedding photos to celebrate the special day. Along with the post, he added a heartfelt note that read, “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together.”

His sweet caption continued, “In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together.” The “Logan” actor went on to declare, “We’ve only just begun,” and romantically stated, “Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

In one of the photos, Hugh was seen sitting next to his wife Deborra just after their wedding ceremony were completed. His wife was seen holding a bouquet and dressed in what looks like to be pantsuit attire. Hugh himself looked dapper in a formal black tuxedo and thin-rimmed glasses. Another photo featured the two locking lips and sharing tender embrace.

This was not the first time Hugh gushed over his wife. On Valentine’s Day, the Hollywood hunk put out on Instagram a photo from his 1996 wedding day, in which he and his wife were held up on their guests’ shoulders. In the caption, he wrote, “Deb. You are, and always will be, the great love of my life. I love you to the moon and back.”

Hugh met Deborra on the set of her 1995 Australian TV series “Correlli”. They tied the knot in Melbourne, Australia in April the next year. The couple shares two children, 20-year-old Oscar Maximillian and 15-year-old Ava Elliot, together. They adopted their kids after a series of fertility issues.