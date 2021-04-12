How Aaron Rodgers’ contract is ‘screwing the Packers,’ leaving Green Bay in free agency jeopardy

No money, mo’ problems for the Packers.

The Aaron Rodgers contract situation is certainly priority 1A for the Packers this offseason, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be resolved anytime soon.

In a report published by ESPN, an anonymous NFL agent speculates that Rodgers’ contract situation is what’s holding up the Packers in free agency, with no real end in sight.

I don’t know who’s really calling shots there, whether it’s (chief contract negotiator) Russ (Ball), Gutey (GM Brian Gutekunst), (team president Mark) Murphy, whoever. But it’s screwing the Packers in a lot of ways right now because there’s just no cap space. They’ve called me about one of my players and said, ‘Hey, this is where we are now, and until we get something big done — hint, hint — we don’t have any space.’ It’s kind of like a lose-lose situation right now.

The Packers have worked to re-sign some of their talent this offseason — Marcedes Lewis, Kevin King and Aaron Jones all got new deals — but Rodgers’ uncertain future with the Packers beyond 2021 is presumably holding up further moves.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers gets trolled by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

The team also lost All-Pro center Corey Linsley in free agency to the Chargers, further muddying the Packers’ free-agency plans. There’s also the Jordan Love conundrum; the Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as Rodgers’ heir apparent.

Rodgers responded to the move by winning the 2020 NFL MVP award and throwing a wrench in Green Bay’s best laid plans.

NFL Network’s Michael Silver recently reported that Green Bay brass is trying to restructure Rodgers’ deal, and Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers are “trying to move money around” in Rodgers’ deal. Clearly, to this point, moving that money has been problematic for both parties.

Well, if the whole quarterback thing doesn’t work out, Rodgers has the whole “Jeopardy!” thing.