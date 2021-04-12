Here’s Why Biotech Investors Should Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Now By StockNews



Here's Why Biotech Investors Should Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Now



With an array of FDA-approved products in hand and several candidates in the pipeline, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) has delivered big returns over the past few years. We think it’s wise to buy the stock now simply because it has plenty of upside and is trading at a discount to its peers. Read on.Leading biotechnological company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has gained steadily over the past few years supported by its numerous FDA-approved treatments, along with numerous products in development. The stock has gained 48.6% over the past three years and closed Friday’s trading session at $475.17.

The company also reported a 30% year-over-year increase in its total revenue in the fourth quarter (ended December 31, 2020), and its net income increased 45.1% year-over-year to $1.15 billion.

Along with continuing its work on its REGEN-COV, it is also expected to expand the market reach of Dupixent and launch new medicines in the coming quarters.

