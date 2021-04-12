Here’s Why Biotech Investors Should Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Now By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Here’s Why Biotech Investors Should Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Now

With an array of FDA-approved products in hand and several candidates in the pipeline, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) has delivered big returns over the past few years. We think it’s wise to buy the stock now simply because it has plenty of upside and is trading at a discount to its peers. Read on.Leading biotechnological company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has gained steadily over the past few years supported by its numerous FDA-approved treatments, along with numerous products in development. The stock has gained 48.6% over the past three years and closed Friday’s trading session at $475.17.

The company also reported a 30% year-over-year increase in its total revenue in the fourth quarter (ended December 31, 2020), and its net income increased 45.1% year-over-year to $1.15 billion.

Along with continuing its work on its REGEN-COV, it is also expected to expand the market reach of Dupixent and launch new medicines in the coming quarters.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR