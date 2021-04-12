Hayley Kiyoko Gets Candid About Why Turning 30 Was Her Biggest Accomplishment in Life

Instagram

Claiming that reaching the milestone ‘felt like a massive restart’, the ‘Curious’ singer reveals that her body was not functioning properly in her 20s, and medication have only made things worse.

AceShowbiz –

Hayley Kiyoko has shared reaching her milestone 30th birthday was “the biggest accomplishment” of her life due to overcoming some of her health issues.

The “Curious” hitmaker reached the milestone age last week, and has now said she couldn’t be happier after feeling as though the last decade has “challenged every fibre of [her] existence.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, “I haven’t really shared much about my health journey these past couple of years but I know there will be a time for that.”

“What I will say is turning 30 has felt like the biggest accomplishment of my life. I have never felt so proud to have made it. My 20s have challenged every fiber of my existence and turning 30 felt like I could finally breathe. It felt like a massive restart. [sic]”

Hayley went on to explain how her unspecified health issues have caused her “pain”, and said that after spending time trying different medications that “only made things worse”, she’s now starting to “get a routine” that works for her.

She added, “When your body is in pain and not functioning properly, you are forced to advocate for it. It can be exhausting trying to find the answers. For myself, the medications I’ve been on have only made things worse for my physical and mental health. I also tried supplements and that didn’t fully work.”

“I am finally starting to get a routine that is helping my body function better and this moment of relief feels like oxygen. Our bodies have their own needs and every remedy is not for everyone. It’s frustrating because you have to experiment knowing that the cost can result in pain and hopelessness. And having patience is trying. To find what works and what doesn’t. [sic]”

<br />

And whilst the “Girls Like Girls” singer is still on her “journey of wellness”, she wants to “celebrate” her small victories.

She concluded her post, “I’m still on my journey of ‘wellness’ but I wanted to share this moment with you all. I have not felt comfortable or loving to my body for a very very long time. And this moment of feeling confident should be celebrated. [sic]”