Hailey Baldwin Details Incident of Husband Justin Bieber Snapping at Invasive Paparazzi

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her and husband Justin Bieber‘s struggle in dealing with paparazzi. During her appearance on Dixie D’Amelio‘s YouTube series “The Early Late Night Show”, the model recalled the skirt incident that took place in March.

“Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don’t understand it and I feel it’s a really weird, invasive thing,” Hailey told the TikTok star. “What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that’s good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists, that I understand.”

Hailey also noted that the photographers are often “disrespectful,” before recounting the skirt incident. “I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle,” Hailey detailed the situation which took place outside the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy.

“I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, ‘I feel like it’s a tricky angle, because I’m concerned they would have shot up my skirt.’ Like, what else are you going to see?” she questioned. “Justin said to the paparazzi, ‘Were you shooting up her skirt?’ And they were like, ‘Oh we would never do that, why would you think that?’ ”

Even though they denied the accusations, Hailey said that “paparazzi are notorious for taking photos of women coming out of their cars in a dress or skirt, and there are tons of different photos on the internet where you can see their underwear. They do it purposefully to embarrass them, is what it feels like.”

Sharing more insights into the daily struggle with paparazzi, Hailey continued, “Every day we pull out of our house, there’s someone there, waiting. To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle, but I still don’t understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission. But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible.”





Prior to this, Justin addressed his relationship with paparazzi in his YouTube documentary “Seasons”. “I’m just being a normal person and crying,” he shared at the time. “When I’m in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, ‘Justin’s upset, why is he upset?’ It’s like, they don’t give me permission to be upset. I don’t have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.”