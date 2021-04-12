Golden Knights acquire Mattias Janmark in three-team trade

After acquiring Adam Gaudette, the Chicago Blackhawks sent one of their other forwards elsewhere. Mattias Janmark has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-team deal that also includes the San Jose Sharks. The full deal:

To Vegas: Mattias Janmark, 2022 fifth-round pick (CHI), Nick DeSimone

To San Jose: 2022 fifth-round pick (BUF)

To Chicago: 2021 second-round pick (VGK), 2022 third-round pick (VGK)

Adding a player like Janmark is a sneaky pickup for the Golden Knights, which already have a team capable of contending for the Stanley Cup. The 28-year-old forward has 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games this season and has proved in the past he can produce some valuable secondary scoring from a depth role.

A strong skater, Janmark can play on the power play or penalty kill, but it’s hard to see him getting much time with the man advantage in Vegas. Instead, he’ll give the team another moving part in its bottom six or even move up in a pinch.

Still, one could argue that the Golden Knights gave up more for Janmark than the Bruins did for Taylor Hall. A huge part of that (not to mention Hall’s no-movement clause) is the difference in cap hits. Janmark comes with just a $2.25M full-season hit on his one-year deal, while even a 50% retained Hall was at $4M. The Blackhawks did well to receive a second-round pick and another pick swap, adding some valuable draft capital to the cupboard for a player who is on an expiring contract.