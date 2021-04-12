Gold slips as Treasury yields, dollar firm on higher inflation prospects

Article content

Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed

down by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and dollar after

better-than-expected U.S. economic data lifted prospects for

higher inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,739.20 per ounce by 0735

GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,740.50 per

ounce.

“Stronger-than-expected data suggests that inflation (will

be) picking up faster than expected in months to come, which is

leading to a rise in real yields, exerting pressure on gold,”

said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

“Asia Pacific markets were expected to open higher but they

are trading lower this morning, raising demand for safe assets

and the dollar is winning that race, putting further pressure on

gold.”

Producer prices in the United States rose more than

anticipated in March, resulting in the highest annual rise in

9-1/2 years and signaling the start of higher inflation as the

economy reopens amid strengthened public health and substantial

government assistance.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher

inflation, but higher Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of

the non-yielding metal.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against rival currencies,

making gold expensive for buyers outside the United States.