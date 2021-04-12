Gold edges lower as firmer bond yields, recovery hopes weigh

Article content

Gold slipped on Tuesday as firmer U.S.

Treasury yields took some sheen off the yellow metal, with

optimism about a quick economic rebound weighing on prices

further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,728.15 per ounce at 0122

GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,729.10 per

ounce.

* Treasury yields in the United States have stayed

marginally higher after a successful three-year note auction and

ahead of important data releases this week, including consumer

price inflation on Tuesday.

* Treasury sales of $271 billion in new debt and a key

inflation report this week could put an end to the bond market’s

recent lull, reinvigorating a surge in yields.

* Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of

holding bullion, which pays no return.

* A survey published on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank

of New York showed U.S. consumers raised their inflation rates

again in March following gradual increases in recent months, and

they became more positive about the job market.

* The United States’ economy may see a substantial

turnaround this year as a result of accommodative monetary and

fiscal policy, but the job market still has a lot of space for

growth, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren