‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Passes ‘Tenet’ as Top-Grossing Pic of Pandemic Era

The epic monster film bags an estimated additional $13.4 million in North America for a current total domestic gross of $69.5 million and $357.8 million globally.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is unmoveable in its second week at North American box office. The Adam Wingard-directed epic monster movie stays atop the list with approximately $13.4 million, bringing its current total domestic gross to $69.5 million.

As it’s expected to cross a $100 million marks domestically, a rare achievement for a movie in this pandemic era, the film has become the top-grossing pic of the pandemic era in North America. It passed Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” total domestic gross of $57.9 million in 2020.

Internationally, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has grossed $288.3 million for a current worldwide total of $357.8 million. According to Deadline, the movie is already set to make profit for Warner Bros., an estimated $96.4 million currently.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” easily became a new hit upon its release in the United States on March 31. It set record for the biggest opening in the COVID-19 pandemic era with $32.2 million for the three-day weekend. The first week’s domestic sales were roughly double that of “Wonder Woman 1984” (also from WB), which previously held record for the best weekend opening in the pandemic era with $16.7 million.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is bringing audiences back into theaters where they are open around the world, and also delivering for our HBO Max subscribers in their homes here in the U.S.,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Back to this week’s box office, Bob Odenkirk‘s “Nobody” bounces back to No. 2 with an estimated addition of $2.6 million. It pushes last week’s new release “The Unholy“, which bags approximately $2.4 million, to the third place.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” stays put in the fourth spot with approximately $2.1 million. Rounding up the top five this week is new release “Voyagers“, a sci-fi film written and directed by Neil Burger and starring Tye Sheridan along with Lily-Rose Depp. The movie opened to an estimated $1.35 million as it received mixed reviews from critics.

