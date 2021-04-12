Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.13% By Investing.com



Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.13%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.13%, while the index declined 0.81%, and the index lost 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.64% or 1.230 points to trade at 76.155 at the close. Meanwhile, E.ON SE (DE:) added 1.35% or 0.134 points to end at 10.035 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.28% or 0.615 points to 48.625 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.83% or 0.86 points to trade at 29.53 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.65% or 3.35 points to end at 199.15 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 1.21% or 1.80 points to 146.85.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.39% to 35.560, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 1.43% to settle at 8.352 and Lanxess AG (DE:) which gained 1.05% to close at 62.445.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.32% to 24.900 in late trade, Zalando SE (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 85.16 and Rational AG (DE:) which was down 2.26% to 657.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 0.55% to 72.750, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.31% to settle at 32.270 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.21% to close at 70.700.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.32% to 24.900 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.99% to settle at 155.70 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 2.66% to 49.060 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 398 to 285 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.64% or 1.230 to 76.155. Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.28% or 0.615 to 48.625.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.19% to 18.17.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.78% or 13.65 to $1731.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.56% or 0.33 to hit $59.65 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.27 to trade at $63.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1910, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8668.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.127.