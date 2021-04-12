German digital stock exchange will list physical Litecoin ETP By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

German digital stock exchange will list physical Litecoin ETP

London-based ETC Group, the firm responsible for listing the first crypto exchange-traded product on Germany’s Xetra digital stock exchange, will offer a new listing for .

In an announcement today, the ETC Group said its physical Litecoin exchanged-traded crypto, under the ticker ELTC, will be launching on Deutsche Börse Xetra on April 14. According to the firm, the exchange-traded product, or ETP, will be the first Litecoin (LTC) product on the exchange following approval from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin.