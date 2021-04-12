Home Entertainment Funny Fake Historical Photos Tweets

Funny Fake Historical Photos Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

So interesting to see all these historical pics!!

So, if you’ve been on Twitter lately, you might’ve noticed a certain trend of people sharing photos of their grandparents and other people during historical periods and events.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Image / Twitter: @KekePalmer

Except, well…the photos aren’t exactly historical. Here are 24 of the absolute best “historical” photographs that have been making the rounds on Twitter lately:

14.

The last photo of my great grandmother at a party in 1934. She used to be happy, but she snorted marijuana and died instantly. Please don’t do marijuana. Please don’t wind up like my great grandma.


Twitter: @RDdarty

If you liked what you saw here, make sure to head over to Twitter to give these users a follow!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©