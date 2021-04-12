Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI By Reuters

(Reuters) – Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a five-year-old girl severely injured, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just before the crash, prosecutors said.

A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113, prosecutors said.

The five-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

