Exclusive: GameStop initiates search for new CEO

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp (NYSE:) is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from being a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

It would be the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy (NYSE:) Inc, joined its board in January.

GameStop’s board is working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A GameStop spokesman declined to comment.