Exclusive: GameStop initiates search for new CEO

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
(Reuters) – GameStop Corp (NYSE:) is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from being a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
It would be the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy (NYSE:) Inc, joined its board in January.
GameStop’s board is working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.
A GameStop spokesman declined to comment.
