Enterprise blockchain solutions rally as businesses get hip to crypto By Cointelegraph

Enterprise blockchain solutions rally as businesses get hip to crypto
The mainstream adoption of blockchain technology continues to pick up steam as stories like Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) using (BTC) to pay bonuses for its board of directors and Topps announcing plans to release nonfungible token collectible trading cards make headlines on a almost daily basis.
As more companies and organizations explore what the integration of blockchain technology can do for them, tokens that offer enterprise solutions and provide simple ways for interested parties to explore and use distributed ledger technology have seen triple-digit gains in 2021.
