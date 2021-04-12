Eldorado Gold Announces First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce first quarter 2021 preliminary gold production of 111,742 ounces, in-line with the Company’s 2021 annual guidance of between 430,000 and 460,000 ounces of gold. Individual mine gold production is shown in the table below.

Q1 2021 Preliminary Gold Production

Gold Production (oz) Q1 2021 Full Year 2021 Guidance Kisladag 46,172 140,000 – 150,000 Lamaque 28,835 140,000 – 150,000 Efemcukuru 23,298 90,000 – 95,000 Olympias 13,437 55,000 – 65,000 Total 111,742 430,000 – 460,000

Canada

First quarter 2021 gold production at Lamaque is on track, with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing on schedule for year-end completion. In-fill and expansion drilling continued at the recently announced Ormaque maiden gold resource. On April 7, 2021, Eldorado announced the closing of the acquisition of QMX, which has increased the Company’s overall land position around Lamaque by 550%.

Turkey

Strong first quarter production at Kisladag was consistent with 2021 guidance. The mine is expected to benefit from higher solution processing rates resulting from the successful installation of two additional CIC trains in the first quarter. At Efemcukuru, gold production, throughput and average gold grade were also in-line with guidance.

Greece

First quarter gold production at Olympias was consistent with the plan to deliver 2021 guidance. The Company continues to target efficiency and productivity improvements at Olympias to enhance the mine’s long-term production and cost profile. On March 23, 2021 the amended Investment Agreement (the “Agreement”) was published in the Greek Government Gazette, officially becoming law of the Hellenic Republic. The Agreement underscores Eldorado’s commitment to long-term responsible investment in Greece for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

