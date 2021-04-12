Eagles could trade back up in first round if top QB slides

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation, at this point, remains a mystery.

The Eagles supposedly have committed to Jalen Hurts, but based on the latest reports, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Speaking on “SportsCenter” on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that Philadelphia might move up in the draft if a top QB prospect falls within reach.

“If Trey Lance slides, if Justin Fields slides and the Eagles have a high grade on them, they could make that move,” Fowler said, according to Bleacher Report. “People I’ve talked to think the Eagles could go quarterback somewhere in this draft just to either get insurance for Jalen Hurts or competition for Jalen Hurts.”

The Eagles’ initial move back from the No. 6 pick to No. 12 suggested the club was all-in on giving Hurts a legitimate chance to succeed Wentz. But now it seems like they might not be as confident in the Alabama and Oklahoma product.

However, the Eagles would be crazy not to do their research on the top quarterbacks available. Hurts certainly didn’t prove he can be a franchise quarterback in a small sample size, and the 2021 QB class is supposed to be top-notch.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson likely won’t be available for the Eagles, but they could have their choice of Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.