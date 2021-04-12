‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe Dubs Chaka Khan His Worst Celebrity Dance Partner

ABC

AceShowbiz –

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe reflected on the celebrities who had been paired with him on the ABC show. During a game of “Dancing With the Stars: Secrets”, Keo was asked to name one of his leading ladies who was the worst partner for him.

“I’ll say Chaka Khan,” the 31-year-old South African dancer told Us Weekly, referring to the 68-year-old star who competed on the show’s season 21. “I’m going to get a call from her! I remember asking her, ‘Why do we have to rehearse like at 11:00 P.M.? Like every night!’ And she goes, ‘That’s when I started working.’ ”

The ex-boyfriend of Chrishell Stause went on to say, “That’s when she starts recording her music and I was like, ‘Oh, so you sleep during the day? So, your morning is, like, South African time, pretty much?’ And she goes, ‘Yes, honey!’ … So, I had to adjust my schedule, you know? ‘Cause I was like, ‘Wow.’ … It was just a challenging season.”

During the game, Keo also spilled that Charlotte McKinney was his partner who hated practice the most. Of the model who appeared in season 20 of “Dancing with the Stars”, Keo said, “Charlotte McKinney did hate practice. Charlotte, I love you, but she didn’t love [practice]. I feel like so many celebrities come on the show, you know, they think, ‘Oh, great, just learn the dance and [perform] on Monday’s show.’ No, there’s so much that goes into the show.”

“It’s a huge preparation, huge preparation. So, I think she came in and was like, ‘It’s gonna be easy.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s not. It’s not, you’re going to be facing me every single day and I’m going to annoying you, obviously,’ ” he went on recounting.

In addition to Chaka and Charlotte, Keo worked with Jodie Sweetin, Barbara Corcoran and Evanna Lynch on the long-running ABC dance competition series.

That aside, Keo was just out of relationship with Chrishell as they split earlier this year after three months of dating. According to a source, “there were multiple things that led to the breakup. [He’s] super upset over this and still trying to process it.”

A separate insider claimed that Keo and the “Selling Sunset” star “had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.” Another insider, meanwhile, reaffirmed that it was “a mutual breakup.”