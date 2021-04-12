Dominique Provost-Chalkley And Katherine Barrell On Wynonna Earp And WayHaught

First, Waverly and Nicole’s wedding in the Season 4 finale was something everyone has been looking forward to for years. What are your favorite memories from filming?

Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught): One of my favorite memories of shooting was actually looking out at all of the chairs, and seeing the names of all the characters. It was such a lovely, reflective, full circle moment. We got to not only acknowledge having this amazing wedding that we’d been looking forward to for these characters for so long, but also getting to honor all the characters that have been part of their lives up until that point. That was one of my favorite moments of that day. We also had such beautiful weather, and it was such a lovely day. Everyone was there and dressed up. It felt very, very celebratory, which I really loved.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp): It couldn’t have worked out any better. Like, the sun was shining and it was so beautiful. I remember the day before we filmed the ceremony, and we went to just see the preparations of the wedding and I had this really deep feeling of like, Waverly would be so happy right now. Of course, Nicole too, but I was seeing it and living it through Waverly. When we had been on panels and had been asked the question of, “What would the perfect WayHaught wedding look like?” Like, they achieved it. Every single detail was exactly as we would have liked. And, for me personally, I just felt like the dress that Waverly wore, the way she wore it, the hair, like everything was so in alignment with who she is and how she would have wanted it to go. It felt perfect.

And, like Kat said, looking out and seeing all those names and just feeling so emotional. It’s really sort of looking at the journey that we’ve all been on as a family and as a show. It was really quite special.

BuzzFeed: Were the names on the chairs in the script or was that something you saw for the first time when you arrived on set?

DPC: I hadn’t seen it in the script.

KB: No, I don’t think it was. I think it was an Emily [Andras, the show’s creator] and art department decision that was made and it was so perfect. I can’t imagine it any other way. I loved the sentiment of it. I just loved the names and I thought it was so perfect.

Waverly and Nicole’s story has been huge for LGBTQ representation on TV. How was it dealing with the importance of filming their wedding?

DPC: For me, it was a whole range of mixed emotions. It’s funny, I remember, we talked about this, Kat, you were like, “I just really hope that I’m in the pocket,” I think you called it. Like, feeling really aligned and grounded. Sometimes while filming you feel really in it and on it, and sometimes you feel a little bit off. I remember the days running up to the ceremony I felt in it and on it, and then, the day after I felt really good, but the day of filming, I can’t deny that I felt this sense of pressure that I put on myself. Like, this is so important and if I had seen something like this when I was younger like, what that would’ve done. So, it was really feeling the weight of the responsibility for the queer community to make sure I get it right. That is something I’m always working on, just releasing this pressure I put on myself. So, there was a little bit of that energy, for me, in there.

KB: What you said, Dom, about the weight of how important it was and how much it will mean to so many people, you try to let that go because it can be such a crippling feeling at the same time, like it’s such a double-edged sword that feeling. We’ve talked about it over the years with a lot of the stuff that we’ve done, especially with WayHaught, but that day I felt a real sense of trust with the way that the story was written, the way everything looked. I was like, “Yeah, we’ve got it. It’s all there.”