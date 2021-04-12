Dollar pinned down by lower U.S. yields; inflation data in focus

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar languished near

2-1/2-week lows against major peers on Monday as a decline in

Treasury yields restrained the U.S. currency.

The British pound sank toward a two-month low,

continuing its decline from a nearly three-year high reached in

February, with analysts pointing to blood clot concerns around

the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the U.K. has relied

heavily on for its aggressive vaccination program.

Bitcoin traded above $60,000, closing the gap to

its record high.

Both the dollar and Treasury yields are taking something of

a breather after scaling multi-month peaks at the end of last

month, powered by bets that an accelerating U.S. recovery from

the pandemic will lift inflation faster than Federal Reserve

policymakers anticipate.

While the Fed’s repeated insistence that near-term price

pressures will prove transitory has soothed investors this

month, the dollar firmed on Friday following

stronger-than-expected producer price data, taking the edge off

the currency’s worst week this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.304 in Asia,

following a 0.9% slump last week. It dipped below 92 on Thursday