Dollar pinned down by lower U.S. yields; inflation data in focus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar languished near

2-1/2-week lows against major peers on Monday as a decline in

Treasury yields restrained the U.S. currency.

The British pound sank toward a two-month low,

continuing its decline from a nearly three-year high reached in

February, with analysts pointing to blood clot concerns around

the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the U.K. has relied

heavily on for its aggressive vaccination program.

Bitcoin traded above $60,000, closing the gap to

its record high.

Both the dollar and Treasury yields are taking something of

a breather after scaling multi-month peaks at the end of last

month, powered by bets that an accelerating U.S. recovery from

the pandemic will lift inflation faster than Federal Reserve

policymakers anticipate.

While the Fed’s repeated insistence that near-term price

pressures will prove transitory has soothed investors this

month, the dollar firmed on Friday following

stronger-than-expected producer price data, taking the edge off

the currency’s worst week this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.304 in Asia,

following a 0.9% slump last week. It dipped below 92 on Thursday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

for the first time since March 23.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at

1.6622% after dropping as low as 1.6170% last week. It had

surged to a more than one-year high of 1.7760% on March 30.

“Key for the near-term outlook will be whether yields

continue to consolidate around these levels, or march higher,”

which would support the dollar, National Australia Bank

strategist Tapas Strickland wrote in a client note.

“The broader thematic of a rapid rebound in the U.S. economy

on the back of an impressive vaccine rollout continues.”

Data on Friday showed the largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years

for U.S. producer prices, backing expectations for higher

inflation as the economy reopens amid an improved public health

environment and massive government funding.

U.S. consumer price data will be released Tuesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Wednesday at the Economic

Club of Washington. In an interview on Sunday on CBS’s “60

Minutes,” Powell said the U.S. economy is at an “inflection

point” with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up

speed in the months ahead, but he also warned of risks stemming

from a hasty reopening.

Against the euro, the dollar hovered near the lowest

since March 23 at $1.1901. It bought 109.66 yen, close to

a two-week low below 109 reached on Thursday.

“USD has some upside potential this week,” Commonwealth Bank

of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a report.

“Strong U.S. economic data will highlight the divergence

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

between the U.S.’s fast economic recovery and the more stunted

recoveries in other developed economies.”

The dollar can lift back toward 110 yen, while the euro has

scope to retrace most of that recent gains from its almost

five-month low near $1.17, she said.

The British pound slipped 0.2% to $1.36745, nearing Friday’s

low of $1.3670, a level not seen since Feb. 8.

Bitcoin traded at $60,102.69 after rising as high

as $61,222.22 over the weekend, approaching the record peak of

$61,781.83 set one month ago.

Miners have not been selling recently minted tokens at a

time of greater demand from corporations and investors,

according to Justin d’Anethan, sales manager at digital asset

company Diginex in Hong Kong.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 542 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1886 $1.1901 -0.13% -2.73% +1.1911 +1.1885

Dollar/Yen 109.5470 109.6300 -0.04% +6.09% +109.7570 +109.4850

Euro/Yen 130.23 130.47 -0.18% +2.61% +130.6100 +130.1500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9265 0.9246 +0.22% +4.74% +0.9266 +0.9253

Sterling/Dollar 1.3677 1.3706 -0.20% +0.12% +1.3712 +1.3670

Dollar/Canadian 1.2564 1.2525 +0.32% -1.32% +1.2565 +1.2528

Aussie/Dollar 0.7599 0.7618 -0.24% -1.20% +0.7627 +0.7596

NZ 0.7024 0.7030 -0.07% -2.17% +0.7042 +0.7014

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR