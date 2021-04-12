Dollar dips before consumer price inflation data

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped slightly on

Monday as traders awaited highly anticipated U.S. inflation and

retail sales data in coming days, and as the Treasury Department

saw solid demand for new sales of three-year and 10-year notes.

The dollar has rebounded this year as U.S. Treasury yields

rise on expectations of faster economic growth and higher

inflation.

U.S. consumer price data for March due on Tuesday is a major

economic focus. Investors are betting that price pressures will

increase due to increased fiscal and monetary stimulus and as

businesses reopen from COVID-19 related closures.

Comparisons with last year are also likely to be strong, due

to a drop in inflation a year ago when businesses closed due to

the spread of the virus.

“With U.S. data expected to come in strong this week, we

believe the dollar’s rise can continue,” analysts at Brown

Brothers Harriman said in a report on Monday.

Retail sales data for March is due on Thursday.

The dollar index fell 0.04% against a basket of

currencies to 92.164. It is holding above a three-week low of

91.995 reached on Thursday.

The euro was little changed on the day at $1.1900.

Treasury yields dipped from session highs but were higher on