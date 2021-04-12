Dollar dips before consumer price inflation data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — The dollar dipped slightly on

Monday as traders awaited highly anticipated U.S. inflation and

retail sales data in coming days, and as the Treasury Department

saw solid demand for new sales of three-year and 10-year notes.

The dollar has rebounded this year as U.S. Treasury yields

rise on expectations of faster economic growth and higher

inflation.

U.S. consumer price data for March due on Tuesday is a major

economic focus. Investors are betting that price pressures will

increase due to increased fiscal and monetary stimulus and as

businesses reopen from COVID-19 related closures.

Comparisons with last year are also likely to be strong, due

to a drop in inflation a year ago when businesses closed due to

the spread of the virus.

“With U.S. data expected to come in strong this week, we

believe the dollar’s rise can continue,” analysts at Brown

Brothers Harriman said in a report on Monday.

Retail sales data for March is due on Thursday.

The dollar index fell 0.04% against a basket of

currencies to 92.164. It is holding above a three-week low of

91.995 reached on Thursday.

The euro was little changed on the day at $1.1900.

Treasury yields dipped from session highs but were higher on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

the day before the Treasury will sell 30-year bonds on Tuesday,

and after Monday’s auctions saw good demand.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Sunday that

the U.S. economy was at “an inflection point” and looked set for

a strong rebound in the coming months, but he also warned of

risks stemming from a hasty reopening.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren also said on Monday that

the U.S. economy could see a significant rebound this year

thanks to accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, though the

labor market still has much room for improvement.

Bitcoin chopped around the $60,000 level on

Monday and is holding just below a record high of $61,782

reached last month.

Sterling rose 0.22% to $1.3724 as traders cheered

the latest phase of the British government’s economic reopening

plan.

The dollar fell 0.19% to 109.44 yen versus the

Japanese currency.

U.S. dollar net short positions have fallen to their lowest

in nearly three years, according to data published on Friday.

ING analysts noted that speculators had cut their net short

dollar positions for the 12th consecutive week, which could

prove a headwind for further dollar gains.

“At this stage, the dollar has lost all its positioning

‘advantage,’ having a neutral speculative positioning, which

suggests we should no longer see dollar rallies against most G10

currencies exacerbated by the unwinding of USD shorts,” they

wrote.

========================================================

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Currency bid prices at 3:19PM (1919 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.1640 92.2180 -0.04% 2.426% +92.3310 +92.0070

Euro/Dollar $1.1900 $1.1901 -0.01% -2.60% +$1.1919 +$1.1872

Dollar/Yen 109.4350 109.6300 -0.19% +5.94% +109.7650 +109.2500

Euro/Yen 130.22 130.47 -0.19% +2.60% +130.6100 +129.9000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9232 0.9246 -0.16% +4.34% +0.9268 +0.9213

Sterling/Dollar $1.3734 $1.3706 +0.22% +0.53% +$1.3776 +$1.3670

Dollar/Canadian 1.2570 1.2525 +0.39% -1.26% +1.2574 +1.2528

Aussie/Dollar $0.7612 $0.7618 -0.08% -1.05% +$0.7635 +$0.7596

Euro/Swiss 1.0987 1.1000 -0.12% +1.64% +1.1015 +1.0976

Euro/Sterling 0.8662 0.8679 -0.20% -3.08% +0.8695 +0.8641

NZ $0.7020 $0.7030 -0.10% -2.20% +$0.7049 +$0.7014

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.4940 8.4980 -0.13% -1.16% +8.5295 +8.4735

Euro/Norway 10.1100 10.1120 -0.02% -3.41% +10.1310 +10.0910

Dollar/Sweden 8.5847 8.5376 +0.58% +4.74% +8.5855 +8.5363

Euro/Sweden 10.2170 10.1582 +0.58% +1.40% +10.2180 +10.1630

(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; additional reporting

by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick

Zieminski)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR