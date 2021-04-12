DMX’s Ex-Wife Celebrates Somber Birthday Following Rapper’s Death

Instagram

Tashera Simmons is filled with ‘a roller coaster of emotions’ as she marks her gloomy 50th birthday, only a day after former husband passed away in hospital.

DMX‘s ex-wife experienced a real “rollercoaster of emotions” on Saturday (10Apr21) as she marked her 50th birthday, just a day after the rap icon’s death.

Tashera Simmons was among the loved ones able to pay their final respects to the hip-hop veteran before he passed away on Friday, a week after suffering a heart attack, which had left him in a coma, and the following day, she took to social media to remember the father of her four children as she reflected on her age milestone.

She shared a video montage of old photos, including some from her relationship with DMX, and in the accompanying voiceover, Tashera said, “Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey.”

“As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”

“I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me,” she continued. “But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

She further poured out her heart in the video’s caption, admitting she was struggling to keep her emotions under control as she mourned her ex, who she called “one of thee most important person in the world to me (sic).”

“Happy 50th birthday to me. With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions…,” she wrote.

“Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the woman I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time! My life lessons have raised me up to be a Mighty warrior of God! Loving, resilient and strong (sic)!”

Tashera was married to the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” star, real name Earl Simmons, from 1999 until their separation in 2010, and they finally reached a divorce settlement in 2016. Their relationship was rocked by DMX’s frequent infidelity, which eventually led to the rapper becoming a father of 15.