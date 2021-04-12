DMX Funeral Fundraiser and Master Sales Report Debunked

Facebook

DMX’s family warns of scammers trying to solicit money in the late rapper’s name with fake campaigns and unauthorized merchandise, while Swizz Beatz denies that Jay-Z and Beyonce buy DMX’s masters for $10M.

DMX‘s family has his funeral cost covered. Following the rapper’s death, there have been words circulating about his family’s alleged efforts to raise money for his upcoming funeral, but that is not true.

Debunking the unfounded reports, direct family members of the “Where the Hood At?” spitter tell TMZ that they are not raising money and want the public to know that any campaigns suggesting the contrary are completely bogus.

The family, however, is aware of attempts to solicit money in the late rapper’s name with the sales of unauthorized merchandise and they warn fans of the scammers. They stress that DMX’s family is not selling any DMX merchandise at this time.

Another rumors floating on the Internet in the wake of DMX’s passing is that Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles have bought the late star’s masters for a staggering $10 million. The family has also set the record straight on this matter, claiming that some of DMX’s masters are still under Def Jam control, but they’re not owned by Jay-Z outright.

Swizz Beatz has additionally addressed the master sales reports, calling BS on the rumors. Underneath an Instagram post about the matter, the longtime friend and collaborator of DMX simply wrote, “Not true King,” along with a prayer hand emojis.

Swizz previously paid tribute to his late friend in a poignant video. “My brother was a different type of brother-a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” he said in the clip posted on Saturday, April 10. “He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else more than himself. He’d get on the stage and pray for 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than anybody that he was praying for.”

DMX passed away on Friday, April 9 following a one-week hospitalization after he suffered a heart attack at his home possibly resulting from drug overdose. He was placed on a life support and never regained consciousness. He was 50 years old. Funeral arrangement plans for the Mount Vernon native have not been officially announced by his family.