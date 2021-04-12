Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.14%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 1.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.74% or 0.9 points to trade at 123.1 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 0.45% or 1.3 points to end at 291.1 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 0.04% or 0.5 points to 1269.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.35% or 54.6 points to trade at 1200.2 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 2.04% or 310 points to end at 14900 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was down 2.00% or 53 points to 2600.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 61 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 0.45% or 1.3 to 291.1. Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 0.04% or 0.5 to 1269.5.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.20% or 0.71 to $60.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.02% or 0.64 to hit $63.59 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.64% or 11.25 to trade at $1733.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.2439, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4374.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 92.102.