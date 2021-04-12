David Cameron Faces Inquiry Into His Dealings With Greensill

LONDON — David Cameron, a former British prime minister, is to face a formal investigation into his business dealings after revelations that he lobbied former colleagues on behalf of an Anglo-Australian finance firm.

Downing Street announced the review on Monday after weeks of publicity about claims that Mr. Cameron, who stepped down as prime minister in 2016, had approached cabinet ministers on behalf of the firm, Greensill Capital, which has now collapsed.

Mr. Cameron does not appear to have broken any rules, partly because he was employed by Greensill and not as a professional lobbyist.

However, after weeks of silence, Mr. Cameron issued a statement on Sunday in which he conceded that, while his behavior had been in line with codes of conduct and government rules, he had made mistakes.