Corn rises as U.S. forecasts lower supplies, wheat drops

HAMBURG — Chicago corn rose on Monday, remaining near eight-year highs hit on Friday, supported by strong demand and expectations of lower supplies.

Wheat fell on forecasts of a large crop in the world’s biggest exporter Russia.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn rose 0.3% to $5.79-1/4 a bushel at 0948 GMT. On Friday, corn hit its highest since June 2013 at $5.95 a bushel.

Wheat fell 1.1% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, soybeans fell 0.7% to $13.93 a bushel.

U.S. corn supplies will shrink by more than previously forecast due to rising demand from the ethanol, livestock feed and export sectors, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday.

“The global corn market looks set to show a supply deficit of around 19 million tonnes in the current crop year,” Commerzbank said in a note.

China’s agriculture ministry raised its forecast for 2020/21 corn imports on Friday on strong demand.

“China’s official estimates of corn imports were revised up by a whopping 12 million tonnes,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “An upward revision is not all that surprising. The scale though was surprising.”

Prospects for large South American crops weakened soybeans.