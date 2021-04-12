Corn drops for third day as dry weather seen boosting U.S. planting

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices falling for a third consecutive session, as dry weather in the U.S. grain belt is expected to provide farmers an opportunity to plant their crop.

Wheat and soybeans edged higher in early Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.3% to $5.67-1/4 a bushel, as of 0022 GMT. On Friday, the market hit its highest since June 2013 at $5.95 a bushel.

* Wheat added 0.2% to $6.29-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 0.1% at $13.82-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 4% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, below the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

* In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 2% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 3%. Pre-report trade estimates from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 11 ranged from 5% to 8%.

* However, forecasts for dry weather that will provide a good window for planting in the U.S. Midwest this week, weighed on the market.

* Favorable weather in the Black Sea is capping gains in wheat prices.

* Consultancy Sovecon on Friday raised its forecast of Russia’s 2021 wheat crop by 1.4 million tonnes to 80.7 million tonnes following favorable weather.