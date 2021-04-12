ConsenSys-backed poker platform secures $5M investment By Cointelegraph

infrastructure firm ConsenSys and venture capital fund Pantera Capital have led a group of investors in a $5-million funding round for Virtue Poker, according to an announcement on Monday.

Other participants in the strategic investment round included blockchain investment outfit DFG and FunFair founder Jez San.