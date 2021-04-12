College coaches who successfully made the leap to the NFL

Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images

A Giants player for eight seasons, Howell became better known for his work as their coach in the 1950s. The World War II veteran did not have a losing season in New York and assembled a preposterously talented staff, hiring Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry as coordinators upon arrival in 1954. This crew restored the Giants to an NFL power. The defense-driven squad routed the Bears for the 1956 title and made two more championship appearances — losses to the Colts, the first a rather famous game. Howell’s .663 win percentage is the highest in Giants history. He is not in the Hall of Fame.