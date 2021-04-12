Cold snap continues to grip Australia’s east coast

Temperatures plummeted to single digits for much of south-east Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria overnight.

While Canberra dropped to zero degrees and Cooma in the NSW Snowy Mountains recording a freezing -3 degrees.

However, a warm and sunny day is forecast for most of the east today, easing this morning’s chilly cold front.

Sydney will be sunny and 24 degrees. Brisbane similarly will have sunny skies and a warm day of 25 degrees.

Perth will be mostly sunny and 21 degrees, while Adelaide is forecast to reach 26 degrees with winds and a chance of showers to sweep the city this evening.

The frostiness of the morning will be felt in Canberra, before temperatures warm to a top of 19 degrees later in the day.

Similar temperatures are expected in Hobart, with late showers and 19 degrees.