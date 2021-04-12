Cohen & Steers Inc. increased stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc By Investing.com



On the 31st of March, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:) Inc. bought 47 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:) shares for $787 million at an average price of $16.85 per share.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc are up 2.91% since the transaction.

Cohen & Steers Inc. ‘s holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc increased to about 73 million shares with the purchase.

Cohen & Steers Inc. first bought Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock in the fourth quarter of 2004.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also owns Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage (NYSE:), Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:) and Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is its number six position by number of shares and market value among real estate investment trusts stocks.

Other investors who also added to their Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares include Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, and Centersquare Investment Management.

Contrary to Cohen & Steers Inc., California State Teachers Retirement System, Citigroup (NYSE:), and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced HST shares, while Millennium Management sold all their HST shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc. has also recently sold all their shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV).

This asset alone constituted 1.3% of their pre-sale portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:), Welltower Inc (WELL), Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage, Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:), Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:), UDR Inc (UDR) and Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $6.4 billion.

Additionally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased their share in Simon Property Group Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:), Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:), Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:), Ventas Inc (NYSE:) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $1.5 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:), Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:) and VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $72 million.

Additionally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased their share in Boyd Gaming (NYSE:), Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NYSE:) (SBRA), Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:), Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $1.6 billion.