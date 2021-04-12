Cohen & Steers Inc. dumps Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Cohen & Steers Inc. dumps Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

On the 31st of March, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:) Inc. sold all their 7.5 million Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) shares for $138 million at an average price of $18.30 per share.
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. are up 2.90% since the transaction.

Cohen & Steers Inc. ‘s holding in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. were completely closed with the transaction.

Cohen & Steers Inc. first bought Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2020.
Cohen & Steers Inc. also owns Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage (NYSE:), Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:) and Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:).
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. was its pre-sell number twenty three position by number of shares and market value among real estate investment trusts stocks.

Contrary to Cohen & Steers Inc., Centersquare Investment Management added to BNL shares, while California State Teachers Retirement System and Citigroup (NYSE:) introduced BNL shares to their portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc. has also recently sold all their shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV).
This asset alone constituted 1.3% of their pre-sale portfolio.
Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:), Welltower Inc (WELL), Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage, Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:), Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:) and UDR Inc (UDR).
The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $6.4 billion.

In addition, Cohen & Steers Inc. added to their share in Simon Property Group Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:), Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:), Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:), Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:), Ventas Inc (NYSE:) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:).
The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $2.3 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:), Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:) and VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:).
The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $72 million.

In addition, Cohen & Steers Inc. added to their share in Boyd Gaming (NYSE:), Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NYSE:) (SBRA), Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:), Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:).
The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $1.6 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR