Cohen & Steers Inc. dumps Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. By Investing.com



Cohen & Steers Inc. dumps Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.



On the 31st of March, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:) Inc. sold all their 7.5 million Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) shares for $138 million at an average price of $18.30 per share.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. are up 2.90% since the transaction.

Cohen & Steers Inc. ‘s holding in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. were completely closed with the transaction.

Cohen & Steers Inc. first bought Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2020.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also owns Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage (NYSE:), Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:) and Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:).

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. was its pre-sell number twenty three position by number of shares and market value among real estate investment trusts stocks.

Contrary to Cohen & Steers Inc., Centersquare Investment Management added to BNL shares, while California State Teachers Retirement System and Citigroup (NYSE:) introduced BNL shares to their portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc. has also recently sold all their shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV).

This asset alone constituted 1.3% of their pre-sale portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:), Welltower Inc (WELL), Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:), Public Storage, Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:), Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:), Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:) and UDR Inc (UDR).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $6.4 billion.

In addition, Cohen & Steers Inc. added to their share in Simon Property Group Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:), Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:), Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:), Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:), Ventas Inc (NYSE:) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $2.3 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. also reduced their share in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:), Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:) and VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $72 million.

In addition, Cohen & Steers Inc. added to their share in Boyd Gaming (NYSE:), Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NYSE:) (SBRA), Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:), Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $1.6 billion.