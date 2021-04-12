Club Official Calls Usher ‘a True Gentleman’ Despite Claim of Paying Strippers With Fake Money

Instagram

Director of marketing of Sapphire club clarifies that the ‘U Got It Bad’ singer left ‘thousands of real dollars’ to tip the strippers and that the ‘Usher bucks’ drama is just a misunderstanding.

Usher isn’t trying to launch his own currency. Following accusation that he tried to pay strippers using fake money with his own name and face on it at a strip club, an official at the club has stated that it’s just a big misunderstanding.

Sapphire’s director of marketing, George M. Wilson, IV, clarifies that the R&B singer is actually a “generous” tipper and he left real dollars for strippers and staff at the club. “Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club,” the club official tells Page Six. He adds, “He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage,” and “left a generous tip for the staff!”

As for the “Usher money” left at the club, George says that it was just used to promote his upcoming Las Vegas residency. “Apparently someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency,” he explains. “That is where it seems the confusion came in. But real actual cash was used for tips. We would love to host him again.”

Previously, Usher was blasted after one of his friends left “Usher money” at the Las Vegas strip club on Monday, April 12. A woman who goes by beel0ove on Instagram posted a photo of the fake dollar bills and wrote on it, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this?”

She added on her Instagram Story, “The money does not have a trade in value what so ever lmao don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this s**t.” The same person continued, “I posted this on my personal page what do y’all think?”

She did get all the attention if that what she wanted as people soon took to social media to slam Usher for the fake money. “Usher throwing fake money at a strip club? To hard working women?” a Twitter user asked in disbelief.

Another called out the “Yeah!” hitmaker, “Working so hard to get nothing in return! This is a joke!! Their job is to entertain, take your cheap a** back home!!!!!” Aubrey O’Day even weighed in on it, tweeting, “so first Usher handed out herpes, now it’s fake money? I’m not amused.”

Usher has not responded to the fake money snafu. He is set to kick off his Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace in July.