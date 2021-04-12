Chinese Trade Booms in First Quarter on Strong Overseas Demand By Bloomberg



© Bloomberg. The Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) Charisma container ship sails near the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg



(Bloomberg) — China’s trade surged in the first quarter, with overseas demand driving a jump in exports and imports also rising.

Exports rose 38.7% in yuan terms in the first quarter to 4.61 trillion yuan ($704 billion), the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday. Imports were up 19.3% to 3.86 trillion yuan, leaving a surplus of 759.3 billion yuan. The government will release trade data for March and dollar-denominated figures later Tuesday.

China is benefiting from stronger global demand as the rollout of vaccines helps to boost world growth. The figures are also skewed by comparisons from a year ago, when the economy was largely shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.