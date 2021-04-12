China, HK stocks fall on persisting worries of policy tightening

Article content

SHANGHAI — China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a downbeat note on Monday, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month.

** The CSI300 index fell 1.4% to 4,964.39 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,422.70.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 materials index and the CSI300 transport index slumped 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

** China’s Q1 economic growth data probably would beat market expectations, which could raise worries over a quick tightening of monetary policy, Huaan Securities noted in a report.

** The market could also encounter challenges as much stronger than expected PPI could lead to marginal changes in monetary policy, the brokerage added.

** Denting sentiment were ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions.

** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a “serious mistake” for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by force.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.0% to 28,417.24, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 10,865.51.