CHIKA Doesn’t Feel Bad for Wishing Death on Her Bullies in Retirement Announcement

CHIKA spoke out against her bullies which eventually prompted her to retire from the music industry. On Saturday, April 10, the Alabama native took to her Twitter account to announce that she’s retiring because it took a toll on her mental health due to bullies.

“I don’t give a f**k about any of you stans being suicidal. In fact, I hope you all are,” so the Warner Music Group artist said in a video. “Because guess what? I am too and have been, and it has very little to do with you guys because nothing you do matters. Let me repeat that: nothing you do matters. You’re nobody. The only thing you do is dogpile on top of people’s other mental problems and make them worse. I came on here and said I was retiring because that’s where I’m at — physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Further blasting the haters, she went on to say, “And you stupid b****es flooded my comments immediately, not know what the f**k I’m going through. You want me to give a good god damn about you and your stupid a** fifth grade stan friends? No, you can kill yourself too. Let’s do it together. Let’s make a suicide pact, you dumb f**ks.”

Her remarks sparked backlash as it appeared that she wished deaths on her bullies. In response to that, CHIKA quickly followed it up with a note on the blue bird app in which she further explained her situation and decision on retiring from the music industry. “today, i shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily,” so she wrote.

“I’ve told my team, i’ve told my therapist, i’ve told friends and acquaintances. today i told twitter,” she went on saying. “what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first. when you have depression, the negative self talk you have towards yourself is deafening.”

“now imagine a slew of weirdos dogpiling on top of thoughts you already have to fight off yourself. it’s not f***ing cool, it’s not ‘trolling’ or ‘stan culture,’ you’re pushing people to a point of no return. and no, i don’t feel bad for wishing death on people who s**t like that cuz you deserve the same fate as the people you effect,” she went on to say.

Concluding the message, CHIKA wrote, “with that said, I’m out. if it doesn’t work, i’ll try again. idc. have fun. i never liked it here anyway.”