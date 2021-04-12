Chet Hanks Gets Frisky With Akbar V Amid Assault Allegations With Ex-Girlfriend

Instagram

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is caught on camera getting a lap dance from the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star, who previously shot her shot with Drake.

Being embroiled in a legal battle with an ex-girlfriend doesn’t dampen Chet Hanks‘ spirits to have some fun. The actor/musician was spotted getting frisky with Akbar V during a night out on Saturday, April 10.

In a video which has circulated online, the 30-year-old was seen sitting with a drink in one hand while getting a lap dance from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star. The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was spanking her bottom several times while she straddled him.

Chet is battling it out in court with his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, alleging that she attacked him at his Sugarland, Texas home on January 8 when she reportedly flew into a rage as the star broke off their relationship, leaving him bloodied. He also accused her of stealing money and property from him.

He documented the incident in a video obtained by TMZ, in which Parker is caught on camera swinging a pot at him as Chet appears to have taken a hit to the head. He also accused her of charging at him with a knife.

Kiana has denied the accusations and accused Chet back as the aggressor. She claimed he waved a knife in her direction, prompting her to grab the pot and lash out in self defense before running for the exit. She has obtained a temporary restraining order against Chet in the aftermath of the clash. She additionally alleged that the “Empire” star beat her up on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January of this year.

Weighing in on the legal battle between the two exes, The Game later shared relationship advice for Chet, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks. Suggesting that the 30-year-old actor is better dating a white woman than a black one, he wrote in an Instagram comment, “Time to go back to Becky bro, you might not be built for this level of anger.”