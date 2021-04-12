Channing Tatum to Develop ‘Real Magic Mike’ Reality Series for HBO Max

WENN

On the competition show to premiere sometime in 2021, a group of men will compete to be top stripper for a cash prize and the opportunity to perform with ‘Magic Mike Live’ cast in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz –

Channing Tatum is revisiting his stripper roots to launch a competition series in search of the real “Magic Mike”.

The actor, who worked as an exotic dancer to make ends meet during his youth, turned his experiences into the 2012 movie “Magic Mike“, and followed it up with the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL“.

He’s since expanded the franchise to include a steamy male revue in Las Vegas and London, and is currently having the original film adapted for a Broadway musical.

Now Tatum has reteamed with director Steven Soderbergh to develop a reality show aimed at transforming a group of men into top strippers, with the best contestant crowned the Real Magic Mike. They will also score a cash prize and have the opportunity to perform with the cast of “Magic Mike Live” in Sin City.

“The Real Magic Mike” has already been optioned by U.S. streaming service bosses at HBO Max, with plans to premiere the series later this year (2021).

In a press release about the show, HBO Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey said, “From box office hits to sold-out live shows, ‘Magic Mike’ has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe.”

She continued, “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind ‘Magic Mike Live’ to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

<br />

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television president Mike Darnell chimed in, ” ‘Magic Mike’ is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”