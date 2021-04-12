Cardi B’s Daughter Ruins Offset’s Designer Jacket With Crayon Drawing

Instagram

After covering her father’s $1800 white coat with red crayons, two-year-old Kulture could be seen sleeping peacefully, unaware of the damage she caused to the jacket.

Cardi B‘s daughter has just ruined one of Offset‘s designer outfits. Just days after she went to a shopping spree with her raptress mother, Kulture Kiari Cephus was unveiled to have drawn on her father’s $1800 white coat with crayons.

On Saturday, April 10, the toddler’s famous mom shared on Instagram Story a video that saw a Moncler jacket covered in red crayon marker. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, “@offsetyrn look what she did.”

Cardi then put out another video that showed her baby girl sleeping peacefully, unaware of the damage she caused to the jacket. In the footage, the two-year-old kid could be seen sporting a black graphic T-shirt with two adorable buns in her hair.

The posts came a few days after the “Bodak Yellow” femcee spoiled her daughter with new luxury handbags. Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, April 5, she showed off four Chanel boxes, three from Dior and one from Dolce & Gabbana. In the clip, she could be heard saying, “Oooh, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine – all KK.”

Cardi, who gave birth to Kulture in July 2018, previously opened up about the dream she has for her child. “I want so much things for her that I don’t even know what I want. I just want her to be very smart and very business savvy. Like, that’s one thing that I want. I want her to be business savvy,” she said in an interview with XXL Magazine.

“Like, know this s**t. Be very confident. One day she’s going to be reading the comments. And I just want her to know that, that doesn’t matter. I want her to feel like she’s just unstoppable. I want her to be humble,” the 28-year-old continued. “I want her to be like me, but I don’t want her to have like, the bad things of me, you know what I’m saying? Like, I want nothing to bother her.”

“I want her to be like, ‘Nothing that nobody says bothers me.’ And one trait of me that I want her to have, I want her to be ambitious. A lot of people have so much things that I be like, Yo, why are they not further in their life? And, the reason is because they’re not ambitious. I want my daughter to be ambitious,” she concluded. “I don’t want you to feel like you gotta get it from somebody else.”