Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.333122 by 01:13 (05:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $42.406032B, or 2.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.263286 to $1.333198 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.08%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.385881B or 3.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1601 to $1.3370 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 10.18% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,152.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.87% on the day.

was trading at $2,153.18 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.48%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,121.798331B or 54.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $248.086529B or 11.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.