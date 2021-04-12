Canaan reports $33M net loss for 2020 despite bullish Bitcoin price action By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Canaan reports $33M net loss for 2020 despite bullish Bitcoin price action

Bitcoin’s bullish 2020 closeout was not enough to prevent Canaan from incurring a net loss in 2020.

According to the company’s unaudited financial report for Q4 2020, the (BTC) miner maker’s net loss for 2020 was about $33 million. However, Canaan’s 2020 net loss is significantly lower than the $148 million recorded in 2019.