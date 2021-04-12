Bullish BNB Threatens to Dethrone ETH Market Position By CoinQuora



Bullish BNB Threatens to Dethrone ETH Market Position



Binance Coin (BNB) breaks the bullish price of $550.

BNB threatens ETH market standing.

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to take the crypto world by storm as it breaks the bullish price of $550. As a result, the crypto keeps attracting more crypto investors, a dangerous event for other altcoins like (ETH).

This made a enthusiast and crypto investor react in a tweet:

So…. $bnb going to flip $eth? What do you think? — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 11, 2021

Furthermore, BNB ranks as one of the top 3 cryptos on CoinGecko in terms of market capitalization. If BNB maintains its aggressive performance in the days to come, BNB might totally outrank Ethereum. Also, the high gas fees and congestion issues on the Ethereum network are making investors and traders migrate to other profitable crypto networks like BNB.

On the other hand, as ETH struggles with its technology challenges, BNB maintains its network well. For example, the BNB exchange provides many features that enable traders to profit seamlessly and cost-effectively. These are just a few examples of how BNB secures the mass adoption of its digital asset.

Moreover, the BNB crypto is one of the most talked-about digital assets in the crypto space. Today, the crypto trades a high price of over $560, a bullish price favored by investors. This trading price of the crypto has a +18.2% 24-hour growth rate. Truly, the bullish market favors BNB recently.

