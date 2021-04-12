BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, XLM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 4/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, XLM

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone equated the current consolidation in (BTC) price to that of a “caged bull, well-rested to escape.” When compared with the rallies a year after the previous two Bitcoin halvings in 2012 and 2016, the strategist called the current price action “tame.’

According to McGlone, Bitcoin is “still in price-discovery mode” and its plateau is still far away.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360