Bruins acquire Taylor Hall from Sabres

Hall is in the midst of his worst scoring season in the NHL. He has just two goals in 37 games. However, he should benefit from a change of scenery, as the Sabres are currently the worst team in the league with just 10 wins.

The 29-year-old began his career with the Edmonton Oilers but has bounced around the NHL over the second half of his career. He played for the New Jersey Devils from 2016-20 before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes. He signed with Buffalo as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Hall will become a free agent at the end of the season, and it seems like the Bruins might be interested in keeping him on board in the future.

The move for Hall comes after the Bruins acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a third-round pick.