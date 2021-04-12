Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Reid admitted to driving the vehicle that hit two cars on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City’s NFL training complex and reportedly said he had two or three drinks and prescription Adderall in his system.

Prosecutors filed the class D felony charge on Monday, saying that Reid “operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed.”

The child severely injured in the accident suffered a brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

If convicted, Reid faces up to seven years in prison. He is no longer employed by the Chiefs, as his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2020 season.