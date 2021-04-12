Braves’ Drew Smyly rips replay review after loss to Phillies

After the game, Braves starter Drew Smyly ripped the replay review, saying that Bohm clearly should’ve been ruled out at home plate.

“In real time, it’s bang-bang,” Smyly said, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “We have five different angles on a national televised game, and it’s clear that his foot didn’t touch the plate. That it was on the chalk. For MLB not to overturn that, it’s embarrassing. Why even have replay if you won’t overturn that?”

Players around the league agreed with Smyly’s assessment, saying Bohm clearly never touched the plate. Justin Turner, Todd Frazier and Noah Syndergaard were among the many players to chime in.