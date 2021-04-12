Braves’ Drew Smyly rips replay review after loss to Phillies

A controversial replay challenge by the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies was the difference in the contest as Philadelphia came out with a 7-6 win.
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slid home with the winning run as Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud tried to apply the tag. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett called Bohm safe, but replays show that he might actually have never touched the plate.
After the game, Braves starter Drew Smyly ripped the replay review, saying that Bohm clearly should’ve been ruled out at home plate.
“In real time, it’s bang-bang,” Smyly said, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “We have five different angles on a national televised game, and it’s clear that his foot didn’t touch the plate. That it was on the chalk. For MLB not to overturn that, it’s embarrassing. Why even have replay if you won’t overturn that?”
Players around the league agreed with Smyly’s assessment, saying Bohm clearly never touched the plate. Justin Turner, Todd Frazier and Noah Syndergaard were among the many players to chime in.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he never got a solid explanation from the umpires after the call, ESPN adds.
The loss dropped the Braves to 4-5 on the season and fans weren’t happy as they began throwing garbage onto the field at Truist Park.
“I love our city,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “I love our fans. They’re passionate. They care. But what happened after they announced that call is the most embarrassing part of the whole night.”