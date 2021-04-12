Braunwyn Windham-Burke Remains Friends With Ex- Girlfriend Following Split

Instagram

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star, who came out as lesbian in December 2020, is unveiled to have continued dating other women after breaking up with Kris over one month ago.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke might still have some love for her former girlfriend. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star, who reportedly called it quits with Kris “over a month ago,” was said to have remained friends with the latter.

Revealing Braunwyn’s relationship status with Kris was TMZ. A source further told the outlet that their romance did not end “abruptly.” As for the reality star, she reportedly continues to date other women following the split despite not being in committed relationships.

A separate source additionally divulged to PEOPLE, “They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways.” The insider went on to note, “They’re still friendly, and each want the best for the other.”

Braunwyn and Kris went Instagram official in early December 2020. At that time, the mother of seven took to Instagram Story to put out a picture of herself resting her chin on her then-girlfriend’s shoulder. Though she did not share further details, she included a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji in the post.

Hours prior to that, the 43-year-old made an honest confession about her sexual orientation. “I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she shared when speaking to GLAAD. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Despite her sexuality, Braunwyn is still married to her husband of over two decades, Sean Burke. Together, they share seven children, 2-year-old Hazel, 4-year-old Koa, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curran, 15-year-old Jacob, 18-year-old Rowan and 20-year-old Bella.