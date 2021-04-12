Brad Pitt Wil Be Presenting An Award At The 2021 Oscars

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • Oscars badge

The 2021 Oscars are almost here! The show will air on Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET after it was postponed for two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.


Dean Treml / Getty Images

The list of presenters has finally been announced and judging by who’ll be there, it definitely looks like this year’s ceremony will be a night to remember! Take a look below to see which one of your favorite stars is set to make an appearance.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brad Pitt


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Halle Berry


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Angela Bassett


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Bong Joon-ho


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Harrison Ford


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Regina King


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Zendaya


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix


Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Bryan Cranston


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Laura Dern


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Don Cheadle


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Renée Zellweger


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Rita Moreno


Rick Rowell / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

More stars who will be joining the show will be announced at a later date. If you want to see all of the 2021 Oscar nominations then click here.

