Brad Pitt Wil Be Presenting An Award At The 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscars are almost here! The show will air on Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET after it was postponed for two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The list of presenters has finally been announced and judging by who’ll be there, it definitely looks like this year’s ceremony will be a night to remember! Take a look below to see which one of your favorite stars is set to make an appearance.
Brad Pitt
Halle Berry
Angela Bassett
Bong Joon-ho
Harrison Ford
Regina King
Zendaya
Reese Witherspoon
Joaquin Phoenix
Bryan Cranston
Laura Dern
Don Cheadle
Renée Zellweger
Rita Moreno
Marlee Matlin
More stars who will be joining the show will be announced at a later date. If you want to see all of the 2021 Oscar nominations then click here.
