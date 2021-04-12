Bowen Yang’s SNL Weekend Update Titanic Sketch Was Perfect

Bowen Yang Emmy nomination when???
Hello, I’m interrupting your regularly scheduled programming to show you an SNL sketch so funny, it gave me a large and immediate boost of serotonin. For your sake and mine, it’s very important that you watch this.
On Saturday night, actual icon Bowen Yang went on “Weekend Update” as The Iceberg That Sank The Titanic, and it was nothing short of perfect. Allow me to give you a little peak of this absolutely *chef’s kiss* performance.
This week is the anniversary of the Titanic sinking, so Colin Jost decided to get the Iceberg’s side of the story on the whole ~killing over 1,500 people~ thing. And, well, that was NOT the Iceberg’s plan here.
Colin obviously wasn’t gonna let it go, so the Iceberg decided to set the record straight once and for all.
Listen, he made some points.
And finally, once that very unnecessary conversation was out of the way, the Iceberg got to what really mattered — a performance from the future Grammy-winning album, Music.
Bowen’s character was definitely a standout moment of the night in my opinion. And if Twitter is any indication, I’m not alone in feeling that way, either:
Let’s please take a moment to thank Bowen and SNL writer Anna Drezen for this god-tier sketch.
In conclusion: The iceberg is innocent and Bowen Yang deserves the whole dang world.
